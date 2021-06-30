Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.