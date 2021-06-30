Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,072,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

GTPAU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

