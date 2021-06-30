Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $3,490,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $39,880,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $674,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.