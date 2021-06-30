Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,139 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

