Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BIV opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

