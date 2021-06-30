Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 705 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

