Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

