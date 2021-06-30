Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 383.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

