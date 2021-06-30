Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Short Interest Update

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.