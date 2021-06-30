Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.43.

Fortinet stock opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

