Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.48.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

