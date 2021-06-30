Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $28.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.84. 100,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.09 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

