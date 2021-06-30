Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. 282,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

