Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock valued at $719,572,004. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.23. 393,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $218.47 and a one year high of $358.14. The stock has a market cap of $987.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

