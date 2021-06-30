Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,778 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 64,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.