Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 695 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,547,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE BA traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $239.64. The stock had a trading volume of 423,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.