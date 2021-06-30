Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 7,385 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.86. 1,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,898. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

