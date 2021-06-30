Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.93. 3,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

