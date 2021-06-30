Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

MCRUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

