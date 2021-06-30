Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.