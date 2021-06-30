Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

