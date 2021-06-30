Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,654 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total transaction of $2,891,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,238,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.38.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

