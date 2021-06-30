Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.34. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.69 million and a P/E ratio of 440.00.
In other news, insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).
Morses Club Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
