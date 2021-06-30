Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

