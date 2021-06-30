Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 411.5% in June

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 411.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
