Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Up 411.5% in June

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 411.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

