Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,460 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

