Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 19,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,089. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.4836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion value retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apparel, Home, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

