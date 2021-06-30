MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,220.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 5.44%.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

