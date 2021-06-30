Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

