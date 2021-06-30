Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.10 and a one year high of $265.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

