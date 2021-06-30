Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,170 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

