Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

