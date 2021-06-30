Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

