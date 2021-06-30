Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

