Myriad Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,090.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $8,090.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,787,209,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

