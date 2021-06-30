Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.56. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $496.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $16,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.