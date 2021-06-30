Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.56. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $496.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68.
About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
