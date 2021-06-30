National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Akumin stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$284.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

