National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
NGG stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.