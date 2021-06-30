National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NGG stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

