National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Pension Service increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 303,447 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $56,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 331,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

