National Pension Service Has $40.75 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 743,927 shares worth $81,674,053. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

