National Pension Service Has $53.95 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sysco were worth $53,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 247,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

