National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,397.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,303.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $779.90 and a 12 month high of $1,403.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.