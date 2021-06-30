National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $41,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

NYSE AME opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.