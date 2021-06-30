National Pension Service Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 322,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.11. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.