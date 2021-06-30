National Pension Service Sells 8,922 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of DexCom worth $48,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,208 shares of company stock worth $28,284,374. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $426.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.