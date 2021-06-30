NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Purchases 73 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray purchased 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 204.10 ($2.67) on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

