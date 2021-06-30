Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,181. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

