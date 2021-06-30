Nestree (EGG) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $1.66 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

