Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Flowers Foods worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

