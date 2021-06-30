Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

